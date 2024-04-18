WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 901 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.87. The company had a trading volume of 464,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.55. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

