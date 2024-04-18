Wealth Alliance Sells 765 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after acquiring an additional 493,514 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

