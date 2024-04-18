Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $410.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,851. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.92 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

