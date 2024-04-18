Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $107.28. 661,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

