Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.92. 536,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

