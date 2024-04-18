Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.