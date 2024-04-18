The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.70. 224,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.92.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

