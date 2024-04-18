Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.0795

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $67,579.82 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.50 or 0.04862732 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

