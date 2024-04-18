Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 286 to GBX 300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spire Healthcare Group traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.09), with a volume of 3522562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($2.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Spire Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,514.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.