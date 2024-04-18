Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 1.8 %

EIX opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.