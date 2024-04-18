Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 253.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after acquiring an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

