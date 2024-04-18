Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 62.7% per year over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Northern Technologies International Price Performance
NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.96.
Several research firms recently commented on NTIC. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
