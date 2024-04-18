Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

