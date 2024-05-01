Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 3.1%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.61. 791,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,161,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $617.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

