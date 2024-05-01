High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
High Country Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HCBC opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. High Country Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $37.95.
About High Country Bancorp
