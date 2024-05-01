Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Trading Down 0.1%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $192.80 and last traded at $193.20. Approximately 410,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,986,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.