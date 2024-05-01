Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.27

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:MVI opened at GBX 96.35 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.50 ($1.21). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.16. The company has a market capitalization of £54.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4,817.50 and a beta of 0.12.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Dividend History for Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI)

