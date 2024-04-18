Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $219.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

