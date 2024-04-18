Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 294,657 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294,657 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $368,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,240,000 after buying an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.60. 30,247,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,576,511. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $682.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

