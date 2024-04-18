NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 30,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $174,886.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,281.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,261. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Read More

