NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,913. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.0 %

BPMC stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 405,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,900. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blueprint Medicines

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.