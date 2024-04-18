Mizuho Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

EOG opened at $132.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.