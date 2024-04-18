The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.52.

NYSE FOUR opened at $62.47 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

