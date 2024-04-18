GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $134.70 on Monday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

