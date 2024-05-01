Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,157.0 days.

Serica Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SQZZF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

