Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Critical Analysis

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $34.36, indicating a potential upside of 67.46%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International 1.02% 3.71% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.19 $3.68 million $0.09 228.00

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.