Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $28.41 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17,050.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.83 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $329.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

