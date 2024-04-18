Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 447,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $29,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $29,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $169,150. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.