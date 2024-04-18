iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 207,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.55 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

