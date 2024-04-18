Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

