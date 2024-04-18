Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE GH opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$219.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$8.45 and a 1 year high of C$10.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.33.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

