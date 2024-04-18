Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 561 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $374.17 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

