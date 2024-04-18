Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $59.66 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

