Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

ASGN Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ASGN opened at $96.44 on Monday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

