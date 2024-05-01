Sanofi Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

