StorageVault Canada Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Shares of SVI opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.19.

StorageVault Canada ( TSE:SVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.08). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

