National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

CP opened at C$108.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00. Insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

