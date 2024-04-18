Everscale Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.62 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $82.62 million and $505,102.50 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,412,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,319,794 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

