Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 44,295 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,295 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises approximately 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,261,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,605. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

