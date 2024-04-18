Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 171,131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,655,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,548,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,746. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.32. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

