EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.22. 683,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,226,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
