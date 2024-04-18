EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.22. 683,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,226,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

EHang Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.