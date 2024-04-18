Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.