Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,375,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 13,970,789 shares.The stock last traded at $40.62 and had previously closed at $39.15.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

