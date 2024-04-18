Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $140,050,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $27,353,448.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,776,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,927,328,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,776,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,927,328,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,835,666 shares of company stock valued at $947,456,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

