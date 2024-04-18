Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,859 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.