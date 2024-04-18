Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,200.00 at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.14.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $28.17 on Thursday, reaching $2,931.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,900. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,023.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,772.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,375.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.