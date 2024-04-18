Capital Analysts LLC Has $328,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

