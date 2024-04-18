Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $1,279.88. 843,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,307.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,115.19. The company has a market cap of $593.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

