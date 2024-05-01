Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases Shares of 17,348 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Motorola Solutions makes up about 5.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 118.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $338.26. The company had a trading volume of 333,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

