Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,201.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $590,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. 72,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,227. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.38.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

